Company President Takes Helm of Leading Electric Aircraft Manufacturer 

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation, a global manufacturer of all-electric commuter aircraft, today announced the appointment of Gregory Davis as Chief Executive Officer. Davis will remain President of Eviation as he takes on the additional role of CEO. A licensed commercial pilot and accomplished engineer, Davis brings over 15 years of experience in progressive leadership roles within the aerospace industry. Davis has served as President of Eviation since May 2021, and was appointed interim-CEO in February 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.