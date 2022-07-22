Evidence Prime became part of Poland's "AI in Health" Coalition. "AI in Health" Coalition works for the safe and transparent implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms in healthcare. Evidence Prime supports these efforts with our projects and works on innovative and reliable improvements for health services with the use of machine learning and automation of health research.

KRAKÓW, Poland, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evidence Prime is the result of a collaboration between McMaster University - a leading Canadian academic institution - and a group of experienced Polish IT professionals. As a result, the company is on a path to becoming a market leader in creating innovative, evidence-based IT tools for healthcare professionals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.