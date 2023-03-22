SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Side, the industry's only real estate brokerage platform that empowers top-producing agents, teams and indies to create and grow their own business. Together, Evocalize and Side are drastically improving the way real estate agents approach local digital marketing on Google, Facebook, and Instagram by allowing the most sophisticated lead generation programs to be launched with push-button ease.

The partnership allows Side to offer its network of market-leading boutiques a powerful new tool for reaching and engaging their target audiences. Side's Digital Campaign Builder, powered by Evocalize technology, will leverage full MLS integration to provide highly-targeted, data-driven campaigns that reach consumers at the most opportune times and in the most relevant locations. Users can easily designate the program they want to launch, in which geographic area, and how much they want to spend. Once a campaign is approved, the technology will automatically optimize spend across Google, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, displaying their ads on the channels most likely to drive engagement and quality leads.

