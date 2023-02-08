Center for Internet Security to offer ESS Spotlight, enabling SLTT, Public Schools, and Hospitals to leverage the combined benefits of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform     

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after partnering to offer Endpoint Security Services (ESS), the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) and CrowdStrike© announced the debut of ESS Spotlight, a new service that leverages the cloud-native power of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.