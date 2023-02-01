  • Searches for March and April flights are up 40% compared to the same time-frame last year, indicating that U.S. travelers are getting a head start on planning spring break getaways.
  • Average ticket prices for March and April flights are currently higher compared to this time in 2022, while average daily hotel rates are roughly flat versus Spring Break 2022.
  • Airfare prices peak in late March through early April, making early March and the latter half of April the cheapest times to fly this spring season.
  • Without the COVID-19 testing requirements of Spring Break 2022, travelers are returning to their favorite Mexico and Caribbean beaches like Puerto Vallarta and Punta Cana. March and April demand for international destinations is up double-digits compared to last year.
  • Travelers can find plenty of affordable getaways to top destinations including Fort Lauderdale, New York City and Toronto, all of which currently offer both round-trip airfare and hotel stays under $350.

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest data from leading travel app Expedia®, travelers are already planning their spring getaways, eyeing everything from Caribbean beach escapes to Alaskan cruises. Flight searches for March and April travel are up 40%1 compared to the same time frame last year, with interest in international destinations like Punta Cana, Paris and Tokyo up double-digits compared to Spring Break 2022. While average ticket prices are higher than last year, price-conscious travelers will still find savings by avoiding the busiest travel dates, choosing less crowded destinations and taking advantage of package discounts. 

