SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, today announced it has completed its series B funding round with an additional $15 million from existing investors. On the heels of funding, Center also appointed travel industry innovator and CLEAR Co-Founder and President, Ken Cornick, to its Board of Directors. Cornick joins fintech luminary and former Concur Founder and CEO Steve Singh, who currently serves as Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Center. Fiscal discipline and intentional growth have enabled Center to garner and uphold positive business momentum, weathering the headwinds of economic uncertainty and a turbulent fundraising landscape.

