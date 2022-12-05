New EzPaycheck 20222--2023 payroll software has been updated to allow businesses to pay seasonal employees quickly and easily. New customers can test drive this paycheck software at halfpricesoft.com.
TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners and Human Resource staff sometimes need to employ and pay holiday seasonal employees. The new bundle 2022-2023 ezPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com will now accommodate companies to add, deactivate and reactivate an employee if they are hired on as seasonal or if they leave the company. This makes it easy to add them as inactive after the busy season with only a click of a button.
"Latest 2022-2023 ezPaycheck can process payroll for holiday staff quickly and easily." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately. Download and test at no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.
ezPaycheck payroll software features include:
Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.
Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Copy A form required for IRS)
Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
Priced at $139 per calendar year for a single installation, Limited Time Offer: Bundle version: 2022 + 2023 ezPaycheck for $159.00. ,single-user version for Windows. ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit:https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
