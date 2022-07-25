ezPaycheck 2022 is being offered for a limited time at a cost reduction to assist business owners during this economic downturn. This latest version is available to test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.
SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com is currently offering business owners a cost reduction for ezPaycheck 2022 for a limited time. Customers can now acquire the application at a discount price of 119.00 (Currently 139.00 for a single installation). Consumers can rest easier knowing payroll can be processed in-house for less,
"ezPaycheck for business owners is now available to fight back against the rising inflation at a reduced cost of 119.00 for a limited time," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing in-house with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software for up to 30 days. The demo version includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
The main features include:
Supports multiple differential pay rates such as hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors
Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax, and employer unemployment taxes
Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no-obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software, and ezACH direct deposit software.
Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
