KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many business owners are nervous about the current economic climate. Halfpricesoft.com developers have released the newest version of ezPaycheck payroll software to ease the minds of new and seasoned customers.
Some of the features that will entice customers to switch to in-house payroll are:
Run payroll in minutes, anytime, anywhere, with expert help.
Process vacation time, overtime, PTO, bonuses, 401-K all integrated within a single installation.
Growing? ezPaycheck grows with business owners to process payroll from 1-500 employees.
"ezPaycheck gives businesses economic relief by switching for the 2023 year to print on blank check stock in-house," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
New and seasoned business owners are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).
Priced at $139 per installation and released each per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. We also offer discounts for network version. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
