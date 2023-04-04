www.raisbeck.com (PRNewsfoto/Raisbeck Engineering)

www.raisbeck.com (PRNewsfoto/Raisbeck Engineering)

 By Raisbeck Engineering

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Company, and a leading provider of innovative aircraft modifications, has announced the issuance of Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) Number SA02559SE by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This new certification approves the installation of Raisbeck/Hartzell five blade swept turbofan propellers on heavyweight (16,500 lb) King Air 300, 350, 360 series aircraft.

