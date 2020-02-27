LEAVENWORTH, Wash., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Art & Gallery LLC, which owns an award-winning private art gallery in Seattle, has moved into property development. The first project, "Nason Hof" is located 14 miles East of the Stevens Ski resort on US-2. Nason Hof will be an Eco-friendly resort with a small footprint using yurts, trailers and tiny homes to accommodate their guests.
Project progress came to a halt 09/18/2018 when DNR Forest Practices Forester Marty Mauney (Southeast Region) issued a stop work action because the paperwork for a water study requested by Forester Mauney as part of The Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) had not been filed. One-Way construction, the project manager for construction of "Nason Hof" One Way, hired Grette assoc. to do the requested water study. One Way Construction failed to file the paperwork with the DNR.
No fine was issued by the DNR for this infraction. Factor Art & Gallery LLC was informed 09/19/2018 by the DNR Forest Practices Coordinator Shane Early (Southeast Region) as part of the resolution process Factor Art & Gallery LLC's SEPA had to be first handled by Chelan County Community Development, then returned to the DNR before the stop work action could be lifted. This was a non-penalty process that at maximum should have taken no more than a few months to be resolved. The release of the SEPA to the DNR is still being purposely stalled by CCCD. This lack of action by CCCD has been and still is costing the LLC on a daily basis; and it continues to place our inventory at the mercy of the local weather conditions and theft.
CCCD's infractions dept issued a citation on 12-26-2018 claiming the timber that the logger had to leave laying where it was due to the stop action order (which CCCD is sitting on) was too close to an intermittent stream, a stream which they were first made aware of by an earlier water study that Factor Art & Gallery LLC. had done and was given to CCCD at a Pre-application meeting in July 2018.
The managing partner is the first African American* to own and run a business in Chelan County. These actions that the CCCD is engaging in are blatantly discriminatory and illegal.
*Source US Census local business profile for Chelan County
Contact info: Lafeyette Dancy, 509-934-7092, lee@factorartgallery.com
