Fast Company has honored Artefact, a design and strategy firm with a mission to create better futures, as a winner and honorable mention across three categories of the 2022 Innovation by Design Awards: Rapid Response, Healthcare, and Experimental.
Fast Company's October 2022 issue celebrates visionary design that solves the most crucial problems of today and anticipates the pressing issues of tomorrow. Celebrating more than a decade of Innovation by Design, this year's honorees feature a range of finalists from Fortune 500 to small, impactful firms. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
"We are honored to have our work in emergency preparedness, healthcare, and retail recognized," said Sabrina Boler, Chief Operations Officer of Artefact. "We believe that thinking about unintended consequences and all stakeholders is critical to bringing positive change in the world. Artefact is proud to work with individuals, communities, and organizations to create a better future, by design."
Artefact was recognized across three categories for the following work:
Navis is a conceptual emergency preparedness system that guides people in planning for, and responding to, crisis scenarios. The concept uses conversational UI and augmented reality to help people create a personalized emergency plan on their preferred devices. A durable home hub helps people stay connected during an emergency and translate plans into action.
Artefact partnered with MacuLogix to help create AdaptDX Pro, the first portable, wearable, and AI-integrated ophthalmic screening system for age-related macular degeneration on the market. The AdaptDx Pro overcame the challenges of traditional ophthalmic devices by rethinking the patient and technician experience, and led to earlier, more accurate diagnosis and disease management. The AdaptDX Pro first shipped in June 2020, and over the past several years has performed over 1 million tests across 1200 eyecare practices. Today, AdaptDx Pro is owned by LumiThera.
We imagined three ways that emerging technology might help customers shop with more confidence during the pandemic, while ensuring businesses efficiently manage guest volume, protect employees, and sustain revenue by guiding safe customer behavior, forecasting risk, and bringing the best of in-store shopping, online.
Visit artefactgroup.com/work to read complete case studies for Navis, AdaptDX Pro, and Future of Shopping and Food Retail.
Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions of Fast Company's sought-after Innovation by Design Awards can be found online and in the October issue of the print magazine, on newsstands September 27, 2022.
About Artefact
Artefact is a visionary design and strategy firm with a mission to create better futures. By partnering with leaders and approaching the toughest challenges with equal parts creativity and pragmatism, we deliver lasting change. Headquartered in Seattle, our award-winning team includes researchers, strategists, and designers with a passion for excellence and impact. Connect with us at artefactgroup.com
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by MansuetoVentures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com
