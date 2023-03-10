Volpara software is used to assess the breast density of more than 6 million US patients annually

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies ("Volpara," "the Group," or "the Company"; ASX:VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of breast cancer, today announced that a new US federal regulation was finalized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requiring mammography facilities across the country to inform patients whether their breasts are composed of dense tissue. The regulation standardizes language and expands the number of states with density disclosure laws nationwide.

