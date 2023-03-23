Felix&Fido

Felix&Fido

 By Felix&Fido

Membership-Based Veterinary Company Offers Care Without Compromise via In-Clinic Appointments, At-Home Care and Telehealth

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix&Fido, a technology-enabled veterinary services company and spinout of Pioneer Square Labs (PSL) that is reimagining the future of pet care, today announced its entrance into the market with a $4 million pre-seed funding round. Led by PSL Ventures, the funding will be used to launch Felix&Fido's premium, membership-based pet care plans, and deliver personalized and convenient pet healthcare through in-clinic, at-home and telemedicine services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.