SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At an International Summit in Dubai, the Fenomy System Foundation team publicly introduced the Fenomy ecosystem for the first time. The team had been working in closed development for 3 years. At the event, the project gained attention and interest from the professionals and companies alike.

The Fenomy Foundation's mission is to create an environment and tools for the effective and reliable use of horizontal connections of people and devices in real life, primarily for safety and security, but also to solve diverse tasks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.