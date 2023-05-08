FEVO's AI toolkit, which will release in beta this summer, will help brands automate offer creation, campaign management and other key sales functions

 By FEVO

Industry-first AI Integration Will Change the Ticketing Industry

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce technology company, has announced the launch of an AI beta for its social commerce and ticketing platform, the industry's first generative AI toolkit.

