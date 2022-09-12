Fierce Conversations Introduces Pulse by Fierce, A Revolutionary New App That Helps Employees Reduce Workplace Stress and Anxiety

 By Fierce, INC

Pulse Facilitates the Development of a Mentally Fit, Less Toxic, and More Productive Workforce

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fierce Conversations, a Seattle-based leadership development organization, announced today the launch Pulse by Fierce, an app designed to effectively reduce employee stress and anxiety while improving their resilience levels at work. Pulse enables businesses to identify and eliminate stress factors by using a combination of patented technology, breakthrough stress-management research, and interactive content and coaching.

