SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secure, the benefit solution for emergency savings, is a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in two categories, Best SaaS Product for HR and Best SaaS Product for Financial Services.
Secure's patent pending technology is the first purpose built emergency savings app developed from the ground up. Its purpose is to help individuals build emergency savings through an employer benefits program. Secure was chosen for its ability to provide a low-cost, easy-to-set up and maintain program that can greatly impact employees; they can focus their efforts on doing their jobs well with less stress. Employees appreciate that it makes it easy to for employees to auto-save for an emergency. It gives them full access to funds anytime, for any reason, and without penalty or cost. In addition, Secure provides employers the ability to match savings, maximizing adoption and creating a positive impact for both employees and employers.
Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.
Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity.
"We've seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry, and it's increasingly difficult for our team to identify the entrants that can't make it past this shortlist stage.
"The shortlisted candidates, however, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names.
"Our judges have some incredibly difficult decisions to make before announcing the final winners in each category of the software awards at the end of August."
Devin Miller, CEO and co-founder of Secure said: "It is an honor to make the SaaS Awards shortlist, which recognizes our team's rapid innovation in developing our emergency savings solution."
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 31 August 2021 and the program will return in Spring 2022. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/
About Secure
Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Secure is a financial technology platform designed to help individuals build emergency savings through an employer benefits platform. It was co-founded by Devin Miller, Bassam Saliba, and Suze Orman, who realized that emergency savings needed to be easier and more accessible to help solve the growing savings crisis in the US. Secure's emergency savings program, SecureSave, makes an immediate impact on employee lives; by increasing financial wellness through a program that is easy to deploy and manage at low cost of ownership for the employer. Most of all, it is well received and accepted as adding value to working for a company that cares. To learn more about the company, visit the website at http://www.SecureSave.com.
