SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sound Bank (OTC Pink: FSWA) ("the Bank", "we" or "our") today announced that it has reached a mutual agreement with BM Technologies, Inc. ("BMTX") to terminate our previously-announced merger agreement. The Bank will continue to do business as a locally owned, independent community bank, providing commercial and private banking services to our target customer base consisting of small businesses, high net worth individuals, professional service firms, and non-profit entities. Our target market will continue to be King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. 

