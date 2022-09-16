A longtime provider of student transportation steps in to fill the gap and stands ready to assist with other routes

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Student, the leader in home-to-school transportation in the Northwest, announced it has agreed to assume 30 school bus routes initially awarded to its competitor Student Transportation of America (STA), acknowledging it could not provide the district with sufficient drivers or buses to fulfill the terms of the contract awarded in April 2021. 

