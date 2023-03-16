Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

Workhuman recognized the firm as a "Workhuman Certified Enterprise"

CAMAS, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, earned a Workhuman Certified Enterprise designation. Certification distinguishes organizations committed to providing a rewarding workplace environment where employees are valued, feel included and can do their best work.

