Firm honoured by Great Place To Work®

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments Canada—a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments—was named a 2022 Best Workplace™ in Financial Services by Great Place To Work®—the global authority on workplace culture. The award is based on anonymous employee survey feedback and honours organisations that have strong relationships with their employees and foster a culture of success.

