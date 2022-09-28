Defense TechConnect's six Innovation Challenges feature a "Shark Tank"-style competition among startups, universities and national labs for more than $500,000 in total prizes and access to more than $50 billion in prototype-level contracting authority for government customers.
WASHINGTON, Sep. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), TechConnect and three industry consortia today announced the five winners of the 2022 National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge. Selected from a field of 18 finalists, winners were presented a total $25,000 in cash prizes at the Defense TechConnect (DTC) Innovation Summit & Expo, the nation's largest annual gathering of non-traditional, dual-use emerging technologies aligned with government priority requirements.
Each winner presented its innovation during the conference's "Shark Tank"-style pitching; finalists were given eight minutes to present to industry and government leadership aligned with participating contracting vehicles.
The five winners and their innovations are:
Heat Inverse, Ithaca, N.Y.: A unique "reverse greenhouse effect" process for making durable thin film that passively cools and increases the efficiency of many systems, without any additional moving parts, energy input or wasted heat.
Minerva Lithium, Greensboro, N.C.: A Rare Earth nanotechnology innovation to develop energy efficient and cost-effective solid-phase extraction flow technology for lithium recovery from lithium rich sources, supporting the production of lithium ion batteries, which charge faster, last longer and have higher voltage to extend the battery's life.
Phoenix Tailings, Woburn, Mass.: A unique method for processing rare earths to support the production of metal and metal alloys needed for magnets and defense systems.
Precient Technologies, Mesa, Aziz.: An innovative membrane biofilm reactor process for capturing critical minerals and materials – including Rare Earth Elements, copper, nickel, Platinum Group Metals, gold, silver, selenium and uranium –and remove regulated pollutants, such as arsenic, chlorinated compounds, and nitrate, that are present in water streams at mines, refineries and recycling sites.
Sesame Solar Inc., Jackson, Mich.: A Sesame Solar Mobile Disaster Response Office, powered by solar power, lithium ferro-phosphate batteries and green hydrogen – including a hydrogen fuel cell, electrolyzers and solid state storage tanks – that contains a 5G mesh network, water filtration, an interior/exterior workspace and Level 2 electric vehicle charging to deliver weeks of autonomy in providing mobile, reliable and renewable energy to communities impacted by disaster.
DTC's National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge directly aligns with the nation's investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and three consortia representing over $10B in technology prototyping contracting authority: Resilient Infrastructure & Secure Energy Consortium (RISE), National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) and Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies (CREaTe). This year's challenge featured several areas of interest, including: energy security, advanced networks, rare earth applications, resilient infrastructure, smart mobility and climate resilience. Administrators of the challenge encouraged applications from transformative innovators representing dual-use solutions for both civilian and national security applications.
DTC features six Innovation Challenges in energy and infrastructure, medical and biodefense, autonomy and air mobility, data and digital transformation, security and intelligence, and training and readiness. This year's six challenges attracted nearly 800 submissions competing for a total $500,000 in cash prizes and access to more than $50 billion in prototype-level contracting authority for government customers.
Held Sept. 27-29, 2022, at Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., DTC is the nation's largest annual gathering of non-traditional, dual-use emerging technologies aligned with government priority requirements. The winner of each Innovation Challenge, in addition to a cash prize, is invited to join a consortium led by DTC's parent company, ATI, the country's leading technology consortium management firm and one of the single largest funders of prototype-level innovations for its government customers and the nation.
About Defense TechConnect
The Defense TechConnect (DTC) Innovation Summit & Expo is the nation's largest annual gathering of non-traditional, dual-use emerging technologies aligned with government priority requirements. A unique bridge between private sector innovation, commercialization and government acquisition, DTC accelerates the identification and deployment of novel technologies through rapid access of vetted startups and emerging academic and federal lab innovations. In its 10th year accelerating innovation for the nation and America's Warfighter, DTC features 500 innovations and exhibitors and is one of the most well-attended defense innovation conferences of the year. DTC's attendees include military leadership, more than 250 DoD/SES/PEO scouts, representatives from over 50 contracting offices and hundreds of active duty service members. DTC is proud to be one of the original innovation hubs to support the Department of Defense and its missions. For more information, visit https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall.
About TechConnect
With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org
About Advanced Technology International
ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org
