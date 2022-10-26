Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2022

  • Generated adjusted net income of $75 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs.
  • Expanded net interest margin by 29 basis points to 3.98 percent for the quarter and 4.07 percent for September.
  • Grew average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 15 percent compared to the second quarter.
  • Yielded an annualized 12 percent return on our mortgage servicing rights asset.
  • Produced a 1.2 percent return on assets.
  • Reduced noninterest expense by $20 million and improved the efficiency ratio by 8 percent.
  • Maintained strong asset quality with no nonperforming commercial loans.

