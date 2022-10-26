Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2022
- Generated adjusted net income of $75 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs.
- Expanded net interest margin by 29 basis points to 3.98 percent for the quarter and 4.07 percent for September.
- Grew average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 15 percent compared to the second quarter.
- Yielded an annualized 12 percent return on our mortgage servicing rights asset.
- Produced a 1.2 percent return on assets.
- Reduced noninterest expense by $20 million and improved the efficiency ratio by 8 percent.
- Maintained strong asset quality with no nonperforming commercial loans.
TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today reported third quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $75 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.
"Once again, our results for the quarter demonstrate the business model we built is working just as it was designed to work," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp.
"Overall, all lines of business contributed to earnings growth of 22 percent compared to the second quarter, leading to a strong 1.2 percent return on assets. Our Community bank grew non-warehouse commercial loans by 15 percent and drove new all-time highs for net interest income and net interest margin. Servicing exceeded 1.4 million in serviced and subserviced accounts. Mortgage remained profitable despite unrelenting challenges as our team responded well by managing costs.
"Most noteworthy—and where we continued to shine—is the growth in our net interest margin, which increased 29 basis points for the third quarter to 3.98 percent — a new record for our highest core net interest margin ever, and to 4.07 percent for September – another record. As a result, net interest income grew $26 million, or 13 percent.
"Credit quality continues to hold up well with no nonperforming commercial loans and low levels of delinquency. We also continued to see improvements in forbearance-related delinquencies.
"I couldn't be prouder of how our team has performed. Our results this quarter again showed our ability to find ways to deliver profitability in any economic environment, as all elements of our team came together to deliver their very best."
Income Statement Highlights
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$ 219
$ 193
$ 165
$ 181
$ 195
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
5
(9)
(4)
(17)
(23)
Noninterest income
114
131
160
202
266
Noninterest expense
236
256
261
291
286
Income before income taxes
92
77
68
109
198
Provision for income taxes
19
17
15
24
46
Net income
$ 73
$ 60
$ 53
$ 85
$ 152
Income per share:
Basic
$ 1.36
$ 1.13
$ 0.99
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
Diluted
$ 1.35
$ 1.12
$ 0.99
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$ 219
$ 193
$ 165
$ 181
$ 195
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
5
(9)
(4)
(17)
(23)
Noninterest income
114
131
160
202
266
Noninterest expense
233
253
258
285
281
Income before income taxes
95
80
71
115
203
Provision for income taxes
20
17
16
25
47
Net income
$ 75
$ 63
$ 55
$ 90
$ 156
Income per share:
Basic
$ 1.42
$ 1.18
$ 1.03
$ 1.71
$ 2.94
Diluted
$ 1.41
$ 1.17
$ 1.02
$ 1.69
$ 2.90
(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Net interest margin
3.98 %
3.69 %
3.11 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
Return on average assets
1.2 %
1.0 %
0.9 %
1.3 %
2.2 %
Return on average common equity
10.4 %
8.7 %
7.9 %
12.7 %
23.4 %
Efficiency ratio
70.9 %
79.1 %
80.4 %
75.9 %
62.2 %
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
85.0 %
76.3 %
68.5 %
67.2 %
68.8 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1)
88.5 %
71.9 %
64.1 %
60.5 %
60.3 %
(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Average Balance Sheet Highlights
Three Months Ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Average interest-earning assets
$ 21,905
$ 20,958
$ 21,569
$ 24,291
$ 25,656
5 %
(15) %
Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)
2,976
3,571
4,833
6,384
7,839
(17) %
(62) %
Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)
14,640
13,339
12,384
13,314
13,540
10 %
8 %
Average total deposits
17,216
17,488
18,089
19,816
19,686
(2) %
(13) %
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the third quarter was $219 million, an increase of $26 million, or 13 percent, as compared to the second quarter 2022. The results primarily reflect a $0.9 billion, or 5 percent, increase in average earning assets along with an increase in net interest margin. We grew our loans held for investment by $1.3 billion, led by our residential mortgage and commercial portfolios. This growth was partially offset by a $0.6 billion decrease in our mortgage loans held-for-sale as a result of lower mortgage volume.
Net interest margin in the third quarter was 3.98 percent, a 29 basis points increase compared to 3.69 percent in the prior quarter. The net interest margin rose every month in the quarter with a September net interest income of 4.07 percent which is largely attributable to our asset sensitivity and our management of deposit costs.
Average total deposits were $17.2 billion in the third quarter, down $0.3 billion, or 2 percent, from the second quarter 2022, largely due to a decrease of $0.3 billion, or 4 percent, in average retail deposits. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased only 15 basis points compared to short term market rates increasing 135 basis points.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses was $5 million for the third quarter, as compared to a $9 million benefit for the second quarter 2022. The third quarter net provision was driven by an increase to the reserve due to HFI loan growth which was focused in well collateralized portfolios. The strong performance of our portfolio continued with a low number of consumer non-accrual loans and no commercial non-accrual loans at September 30, 2022.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased to $114 million in the third quarter, as compared to $131 million for the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower loan administration and fee income.
Third quarter net gain on loan sales increased $5 million, to $32 million, as compared to $27 million in the second quarter 2022. Gain on sale margins increased 27 basis points to 66 basis points for the third quarter 2022, compared to 39 basis points for the second quarter 2022. The improved result was driven by improved secondary marketing performance which was partially offset by a 32 percent decline in fallout-adjusted locks.
Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio yielded an annualized 12 percent return for the quarter. The net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $4 million to $26 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to a $22 million net return for the second quarter 2022. We grew the MSR asset by $213 million and our return benefited from our partial hedge position, which we transitioned to a fully hedged position as rates rose during the quarter.
Loan administration income was $18 million for the third quarter 2022, as compared to $33 million for the second quarter 2022. The decline in income was driven primarily by higher LIBOR-based fee credits paid on custodial deposits that are subserviced.
Loan fees and charges decreased $9 million to $20 million for the third quarter, compared to $29 million for the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower originations and lower ancillary fee income driven by lower loss mitigation fees associated with loans coming out of forbearance.
Mortgage Metrics
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2)
$ 4,800
$ 7,100
$ 7,700
$ 8,900
$ 11,300
(32) %
(58) %
Mortgage loans closed (1)
$ 6,900
$ 7,700
$ 8,200
$ 10,700
$ 12,500
(11) %
(45) %
Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
0.66 %
0.39 %
0.58 %
1.02 %
1.50 %
27
(84)
Net gain on loan sales
$ 32
$ 27
$ 45
$ 91
$ 169
19 %
(81) %
Net return on mortgage servicing rights (MSR)
$ 26
$ 22
$ 29
$ 19
$ 9
N/M
N/M
Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR
$ 58
$ 49
$ 74
$ 110
$ 178
18 %
(67) %
Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)
1,421
1,383
1,256
1,234
1,203
3 %
18 %
Capitalized value of MSRs
1.51 %
1.50 %
1.31 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
1
43
N/M - Not meaningful
(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million
(2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based
(3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased to $236 million for the third quarter, compared to $256 million for the second quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger costs in the second and third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased $20 million, or 8 percent, primarily driven by our actions taken to reduce scale in the mortgage business.
Mortgage expenses were $80 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $10 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage expenses to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.12 percent, a decrease of 2 basis points from the second quarter 2022. The reduction in expense was primarily driven by the actions we have taken to reduce mortgage costs. Additionally, we have taken a significant cost cutting measure at the end of the quarter to reduce our mortgage workforce by another 7 percent.
The efficiency ratio was 71 percent for the third quarter, as compared to 79 percent for the second quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger expenses in the third quarter of 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 70 percent and 78 percent, respectively.
Income Taxes
The third quarter provision for income taxes totaled $19 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.3 percent, compared to an effective tax rate of 21.7 percent for the second quarter 2022.
Asset Quality
Credit Quality Ratios
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Allowance for credit losses (1)
$ 140
$ 135
$ 145
$ 170
$ 190
4 %
(26) %
Credit reserves to LHFI
0.89 %
0.92 %
1.10 %
1.27 %
1.33 %
(3)
-44
Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse
1.14 %
1.27 %
1.64 %
1.96 %
2.29 %
(13)
(115)
Net charge-offs
$ —
$ 1
$ 21
$ 3
$ 6
(100) %
(100) %
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs
$ 94
$ 99
$ 107
$ 94
$ 96
(5) %
(2) %
Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)
— %
0.03 %
0.69 %
0.08 %
0.19 %
(3)
(19)
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.59 %
0.68 %
0.80 %
0.70 %
0.66 %
(9)
(7)
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):
Residential first mortgage
0.06 %
0.12 %
0.31 %
0.04 %
— %
(6)
6
Home equity and other consumer
0.24 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.14 %
0.01 %
15
23
Commercial real estate
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.03 %
—
(3)
Commercial and industrial
(0.24) %
0.02 %
4.31 %
0.53 %
1.87 %
(26)
(211)
N/M - Not meaningful
(1)
Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.
(2)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
Our portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality that resulted in a small net recovery in the third quarter 2022. This compares to net charge-offs of $1 million, or 3 basis points, in the prior quarter.
Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $94 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $5 million as compared to the second quarter 2022. Our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 0.59% basis points at September 30, 2022, a 9 basis point decrease compared to June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $34 million, or 22 basis points of total loans, compared to $22 million, or 15 basis points, at June 30, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses was $140 million and covered 0.89 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2022, a 3 basis point decrease from June 30, 2022. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.14 percent, a 13 basis point decrease from June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects growth in our HFI loan portfolio. Loan growth occurred in well-collateralized portfolios, including $944 million in residential first mortgage and $340 million in MSR loans (included in our C&I portfolio) which have lower reserve levels. The impact of this loan growth was partially offset by reductions in our reserves related to residential first mortgages, consumer loans and our loans with government guarantees as a result of pay-offs and improvements in the delinquency trends of expired forbearance loans. Overall, our portfolio quality remains solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and low delinquency levels, including no commercial nonperforming loans.
Capital
Capital Ratios (Bancorp)
Change (% / bps)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)
11.06 %
12.17 %
11.83 %
10.54 %
9.72 %
(111)
134
Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)
11.97 %
13.22 %
13.89 %
13.19 %
11.95 %
(125)
2
Tier 1 capital (to RWA)
13.11 %
14.41 %
15.17 %
14.43 %
13.11 %
(130)
—
Total capital (to RWA)
14.32 %
15.68 %
16.59 %
15.88 %
14.55 %
(136)
(23)
Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)
9.73 %
10.25 %
11.13 %
10.09 %
9.23 %
(52)
50
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 46.42
$ 47.83
$ 48.61
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
(3) %
(2) %
(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 12.97 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.52 percent at September 30, 2022.
Tangible book value per share declined to $46.42, down $1.41, or 3 percent from last quarter due to a $150 million decline in other comprehensive income primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our investment securities portfolio.
About Flagstar
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $25.4 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 81 retail locations in 26 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $360 billion of loans representing more than 1.4 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and Flagstar's ability to achieve its respective financial and other strategic goals. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Flagstar does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in the "Risk Factors" section in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash
$ 313
$ 198
$ 277
$ 103
Interest-earning deposits
105
237
774
46
Total cash and cash equivalents
418
435
1,051
149
Investment securities available-for-sale
2,627
2,346
1,804
1,802
Investment securities held-to-maturity
159
173
205
236
Loans held-for-sale
1,830
3,482
5,054
6,378
Loans held-for-investment
15,793
14,655
13,408
14,268
Loans with government guarantees
1,370
1,144
1,650
1,945
Less: allowance for loan losses
(126)
(122)
(154)
(171)
Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net
17,037
15,677
14,904
16,042
Mortgage servicing rights
1,026
622
392
340
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
329
329
377
377
Premises and equipment, net
354
354
360
370
Goodwill and intangible assets
140
142
147
149
Bank-owned life insurance
372
370
365
363
Other assets
1,151
969
824
836
Total assets
$ 25,443
$ 24,899
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 6,802
$ 6,664
$ 7,088
$ 8,108
Interest-bearing deposits
9,789
9,984
10,921
11,228
Total deposits
16,591
16,648
18,009
19,336
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other
3,450
3,301
1,880
1,870
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,000
700
1,400
1,400
Other long-term debt
390
394
396
396
Loan with government guarantees repurchase liability
156
101
200
163
Other liabilities
1,240
1,062
880
1,232
Total liabilities
22,827
22,206
22,765
24,397
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1
1
1
1
Additional paid in capital
1,361
1,358
1,355
1,362
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(249)
(99)
35
38
Retained earnings
1,503
1,433
1,327
1,244
Total stockholders' equity
2,616
2,693
2,718
2,645
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 25,443
$ 24,899
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Change compared to:
Three Months Ended
2Q22
3Q21
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$ 254
$ 209
$ 177
$ 196
$ 209
$ 45
22 %
$ 45
22 %
Total interest expense
35
16
12
15
14
19
119 %
21
150 %
Net interest income
219
193
165
181
195
26
13 %
24
12 %
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
5
(9)
(4)
(17)
(23)
14
N/M
28
(122) %
Net interest income after
214
202
169
198
218
12
6 %
(4)
(2) %
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
32
27
45
91
169
5
19 %
(137)
(81) %
Loan fees and charges
20
29
27
29
33
(9)
(31) %
(13)
(39) %
Net return on the mortgage
26
22
29
19
9
4
18 %
17
N/M
Loan administration income
18
33
33
36
31
(15)
(45) %
(13)
(42) %
Deposit fees and charges
8
9
9
8
9
(1)
(11) %
(1)
(11) %
Other noninterest income
10
11
17
19
15
(1)
(9) %
(5)
(33) %
Total noninterest income
114
131
160
202
266
(17)
(13) %
(152)
(57) %
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
113
122
127
137
130
(9)
(7) %
(17)
(13) %
Occupancy and equipment
45
46
45
47
46
(1)
(2) %
(1)
(2) %
Commissions
15
22
26
38
44
(7)
(32) %
(29)
(66) %
Loan processing expense
21
23
21
21
22
(2)
(9) %
(1)
(5) %
Legal and professional
11
10
11
13
12
1
10 %
(1)
(8) %
Federal insurance premiums
4
4
4
4
6
—
— %
(2)
(33) %
Intangible asset
2
3
2
3
3
(1)
(33) %
(1)
(33) %
Other noninterest expense
25
26
25
28
23
(1)
(4) %
2
9 %
Total noninterest expense
236
256
261
291
286
(20)
(8) %
(50)
(17) %
Income before income taxes
92
77
68
109
198
15
19 %
(106)
(54) %
Provision for income taxes
19
17
15
24
46
2
12 %
(27)
(59) %
Net income
$ 73
$ 60
$ 53
$ 85
$ 152
$ 13
22 %
$ (79)
(52) %
Income per share
Basic
$ 1.36
$ 1.13
$ 0.99
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
$ 0.23
20 %
$ (1.51)
(53) %
Diluted
$ 1.35
$ 1.12
$ 0.99
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
$ 0.23
21 %
$ (1.48)
(52) %
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ —
— %
$ —
— %
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Nine Months Ended
Change
September 30,
September 30,
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$ 640
$ 614
$ 26
4 %
Total interest expense
63
48
15
31 %
Net interest income
577
566
11
2 %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(8)
(95)
87
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
585
661
(76)
(11) %
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
104
564
(460)
(82) %
Loan fees and charges
76
112
(36)
(32) %
Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights
77
4
73
1,825 %
Loan administration income
84
85
(1)
(1) %
Deposit fees and charges
26
26
—
— %
Other noninterest income
38
51
(13)
(25) %
Total noninterest income
405
842
(437)
(52) %
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
362
396
(34)
(9) %
Occupancy and equipment
136
141
(5)
(4) %
Commissions
63
156
(93)
(60) %
Loan processing expense
65
65
—
— %
Legal and professional expense
32
32
—
— %
Federal insurance premiums
12
16
(4)
(25) %
Intangible asset amortization
7
8
(1)
(13) %
Other noninterest expense
76
108
(32)
(30) %
Total noninterest expense
753
922
(169)
(18) %
Income before income taxes
237
581
(344)
(59) %
Provision for income taxes
51
133
(82)
(62) %
Net income
$ 186
$ 448
$ (262)
(58) %
Income per share
Basic
$ 3.49
$ 8.48
$ (4.99)
(59) %
Diluted
$ 3.47
$ 8.37
$ (4.90)
(59) %
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.18
$ 0.18
$ —
— %
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
$ 4,800
$ 7,100
$ 11,300
$ 11,800
$ 36,000
Mortgage loans closed
$ 6,900
$ 7,700
$ 12,500
$ 14,600
$ 39,100
Mortgage loans sold and securitized
$ 7,200
$ 6,900
$ 12,400
$ 14,100
$ 40,100
Selected Ratios:
Interest rate spread (3)
3.62 %
3.47 %
2.84 %
3.33 %
2.70 %
Net interest margin
3.98 %
3.69 %
3.00 %
3.60 %
2.90 %
Net margin on loans sold and securitized
0.4 %
0.4 %
1.4 %
0.7 %
1.4 %
Return on average assets
1.2 %
1.0 %
2.2 %
1.0 %
2.1 %
Adjusted return on average assets (4)
1.2 %
1.1 %
2.2 %
1.1 %
2.2 %
Return on average common equity
10.4 %
8.7 %
23.4 %
9.0 %
24.3 %
Return on average tangible common equity (5)
11.2 %
9.5 %
25.2 %
9.8 %
24.7 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)
11.9 %
10.1 %
26.2 %
10.4 %
27.2 %
Efficiency ratio
70.9 %
79.1 %
62.2 %
76.7 %
65.5 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (4)
69.8 %
78.1 %
61.1 %
75.8 %
62.8 %
Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)
11.1 %
11.5 %
9.2 %
11.2 %
8.6 %
Average Balances:
Average interest-earning assets
$ 21,905
$ 20,958
$ 25,656
$ 21,479
$ 26,029
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$ 14,075
$ 12,889
$ 15,590
$ 13,313
$ 15,083
Average stockholders' equity
$ 2,785
$ 2,754
$ 2,592
$ 2,742
$ 2,454
(1)
Rounded to nearest hundred million.
(2)
Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.
(3)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(5)
Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Statistics:
Book value per common share
$ 49.05
$ 50.50
$ 51.09
$ 50.04
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 46.42
$ 47.83
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
Number of common shares outstanding
53,330,827
53,329,993
53,197,650
52,862,383
Number of FTE employees
4,911
5,036
5,395
5,461
Number of bank branches
158
158
158
158
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.39 %
0.42 %
0.39 %
0.37 %
Common equity-to-assets ratio
10.3 %
10.8 %
10.7 %
9.8 %
MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:
Weighted average service fee (basis points)
30.8
31.7
31.5
32.1
Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights
1.51 %
1.50 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
(1)
Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(2)
Ratio excludes LHFS.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$ 2,976
$ 34
4.58 %
$ 3,571
$ 36
4.10 %
$ 7,839
$ 63
3.22 %
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
2,633
26
3.97 %
1,789
16
3.68 %
1,706
14
3.14 %
Home equity
699
11
6.29 %
614
7
4.74 %
686
6
3.64 %
Other
1,381
17
4.99 %
1,302
16
4.80 %
1,177
14
4.76 %
Total consumer loans
4,713
54
4.61 %
3,705
39
4.25 %
3,569
34
3.77 %
Commercial real estate
3,542
49
5.40 %
3,366
41
4.78 %
3,238
28
3.43 %
Commercial and industrial
2,844
37
5.06 %
2,169
26
4.65 %
1,341
12
3.56 %
Warehouse lending
3,541
42
4.63 %
4,099
34
3.27 %
5,392
52
3.76 %
Total commercial loans
9,927
128
5.03 %
9,634
101
4.11 %
9,971
92
3.62 %
Total loans held-for-investment
14,640
182
4.90 %
13,339
140
4.15 %
13,540
126
3.66 %
Loans with government guarantees
1,275
14
4.39 %
1,161
15
5.13 %
2,046
8
1.61 %
Investment securities
2,723
22
3.32 %
2,310
17
2.89 %
2,058
12
2.15 %
Interest-earning deposits
291
2
1.83 %
577
1
0.64 %
173
—
0.18 %
Total interest-earning assets
21,905
$ 254
4.59 %
20,958
$ 209
3.96 %
25,656
$ 209
3.22 %
Other assets
3,243
2,909
2,391
Total assets
$ 25,148
$ 23,867
$ 28,047
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$ 1,640
$ 1
0.34 %
$ 1,725
$ 1
0.10 %
$ 1,603
$ —
0.05 %
Savings deposits
4,082
3
0.27 %
4,251
2
0.16 %
4,144
2
0.14 %
Money market deposits
854
1
0.28 %
926
—
0.16 %
840
—
0.08 %
Certificates of deposit
848
1
0.58 %
851
1
0.35 %
1,038
1
0.50 %
Total retail deposits
7,424
6
0.32 %
7,753
4
0.17 %
7,625
3
0.16 %
Government deposits
1,731
4
0.93 %
1,699
1
0.32 %
2,148
1
0.17 %
Wholesale deposits and other
830
1
0.73 %
935
2
0.98 %
1,342
3
0.99 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,985
11
0.46 %
10,387
7
0.26 %
11,115
7
0.26 %
Short-term FHLB advances and other
2,653
15
2.23 %
1,124
3
1.05 %
2,736
1
0.18 %
Long-term FHLB advances
1,041
4
1.35 %
982
3
1.15 %
1,343
3
0.92 %
Other long-term debt
396
5
4.40 %
396
3
3.07 %
396
3
3.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,075
$ 35
0.96 %
12,889
$ 16
0.48 %
15,590
14
0.38 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,550
2,460
2,391
Custodial deposits (1)
4,681
4,641
6,180
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
7,231
7,101
8,571
Other liabilities
1,057
1,123
1,294
Stockholders' equity
2,785
2,754
2,592
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$ 25,148
$ 23,867
$ 28,047
Net interest-earning assets
$ 7,830
$ 8,069
$ 10,066
Net interest income
$ 219
$ 193
$ 195
Interest rate spread (2)
3.62 %
3.47 %
2.84 %
Net interest margin (3)
3.98 %
3.69 %
3.00 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
155.6 %
162.6 %
164.6 %
Total average deposits
$ 17,216
$ 17,488
$ 19,686
(1)
Approximately 70 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
(2)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$ 3,787
$ 111
3.89 %
$ 7,403
$ 169
3.04 %
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,978
55
3.72 %
1,907
46
3.21 %
Home equity
637
24
5.10 %
751
20
3.59 %
Other
1,313
48
4.88 %
1,106
40
4.78 %
Total consumer loans
3,928
127
4.33 %
3,764
106
3.75 %
Commercial real estate
3,379
119
4.63 %
3,125
80
3.38 %
Commercial and industrial
2,286
78
4.52 %
1,425
39
3.60 %
Warehouse lending
3,869
108
3.68 %
5,729
170
3.91 %
Total commercial loans
9,534
305
4.22 %
10,279
289
3.71 %
Total loans held-for-investment
13,462
432
4.25 %
14,043
395
3.72 %
Loans with government guarantees
1,279
44
4.62 %
2,295
15
0.95 %
Investment securities
2,354
50
2.85 %
2,130
35
2.19 %
Interest-earning deposits
597
3
0.59 %
158
—
0.15 %
Total interest-earning assets
21,479
$ 640
3.96 %
26,029
$ 614
3.13 %
Other assets
2,918
2,672
Total assets
$ 24,397
$ 28,701
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$ 1,664
$ 2
0.18 %
$ 1,713
$ 1
0.06 %
Savings deposits
4,195
6
0.19 %
4,058
4
0.14 %
Money market deposits
889
1
0.18 %
763
—
0.07 %
Certificates of deposit
876
3
0.43 %
1,152
6
0.71 %
Total retail deposits
7,624
12
0.21 %
7,686
11
0.20 %
Government deposits
1,769
6
0.47 %
1,907
3
0.19 %
Wholesale deposits and other
944
6
0.87 %
1,182
11
1.27 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,337
24
0.32 %
10,775
25
0.32 %
Short-term FHLB advances and other
1,486
18
1.64 %
2,646
3
0.17 %
Long-term FHLB advances
1,094
10
1.15 %
1,248
9
0.99 %
Other long-term debt
396
11
3.54 %
414
11
3.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,313
$ 63
0.63 %
15,083
$ 48
0.43 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,495
2,307
Custodial deposits (1)
4,763
6,517
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
7,258
8,824
Other liabilities
1,084
2,340
Stockholders' equity
2,742
2,454
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 24,397
$ 28,701
Net interest-earning assets
$ 8,166
$ 10,946
Net interest income
$ 577
$ 566
Interest rate spread (2)
3.33 %
2.70 %
Net interest margin (3)
3.60 %
2.90 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
161.3 %
172.6 %
Total average deposits
$ 17,595
$ 19,598
(1)
Approximately 70 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
(2)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income
$ 73
$ 60
$ 152
$ 186
$ 448
Weighted average common shares outstanding
53,330,518
53,269,631
52,862,288
53,273,743
52,767,923
Stock-based awards
279,748
265,817
797,134
300,947
731,366
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,610,266
53,535,448
53,659,422
53,574,690
53,499,289
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.36
$ 1.13
$ 2.87
$ 3.49
$ 8.48
Stock-based awards
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.02)
(0.11)
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.35
$ 1.12
$ 2.83
$ 3.47
$ 8.37
Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$ 2,759
11.06 %
$ 2,900
12.17 %
$ 2,798
10.54 %
$ 2,709
9.72 %
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$ 24,939
$ 23,835
$ 26,545
$ 27,863
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,519
11.97 %
$ 2,660
13.22 %
$ 2,558
13.19 %
$ 2,469
11.95 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,759
13.11 %
$ 2,900
14.41 %
$ 2,798
14.43 %
$ 2,709
13.11 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 3,015
14.32 %
$ 3,155
15.68 %
$ 3,080
15.88 %
$ 3,006
14.55 %
Risk-weighted asset base
$ 21,047
$ 20,130
$ 19,397
$ 20,664
Regulatory Capital - Bank
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$ 2,741
10.99 %
$ 2,824
11.87 %
$ 2,706
10.21 %
$ 2,619
9.40 %
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$ 24,938
$ 23,786
$ 26,502
$ 27,851
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,741
12.96 %
$ 2,824
14.04 %
$ 2,706
13.96 %
$ 2,619
12.71 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,741
12.96 %
$ 2,824
14.04 %
$ 2,706
13.96 %
$ 2,619
12.71 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,853
13.49 %
$ 2,931
14.57 %
$ 2,839
14.65 %
$ 2,766
13.42 %
Risk-weighted asset base
$ 21,144
$ 20,113
$ 19,383
$ 20,609
Loans Serviced and Subserviced
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Subserviced for others (2)
$ 284,120
1,090,130
$ 293,808
1,160,087
$ 246,858
1,032,923
$ 230,045
1,007,557
Serviced for others (3)
67,918
267,416
41,557
160,387
35,074
137,243
31,354
124,665
Serviced for own loan portfolio (4)
7,801
63,461
7,959
62,217
8,793
63,426
10,410
70,738
Total loans serviced and subserviced
$ 359,839
1,421,007
$ 343,324
1,382,691
$ 290,725
1,233,592
$ 271,809
1,202,960
(1)
UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.
(2)
Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.
(3)
Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.
(4)
Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.
Loans Held-for-Investment
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
Residential first mortgage
$ 3,147
19.9 %
$ 2,205
15.0 %
$ 1,536
11.5 %
$ 1,626
11.5 %
Home equity
769
4.9 %
645
4.4 %
613
4.6 %
657
4.6 %
Other
1,411
8.9 %
1,331
9.1 %
1,236
9.2 %
1,203
8.3 %
Total consumer loans
5,327
33.7 %
4,181
28.5 %
3,385
25.3 %
3,486
24.4 %
Commercial loans
Commercial real estate
3,721
23.6 %
3,387
23.1 %
3,223
24.0 %
3,216
22.6 %
Commercial and industrial
3,188
20.2 %
2,653
18.1 %
1,826
13.6 %
1,387
9.7 %
Warehouse lending
3,557
22.5 %
4,434
30.3 %
4,974
37.1 %
6,179
43.3 %
Total commercial loans
10,466
66.3 %
10,474
71.5 %
10,023
74.7 %
10,782
75.6 %
Total loans held-for-investment
$ 15,793
100.0 %
$ 14,655
100.0 %
$ 13,408
100.0 %
$ 14,268
100.0 %
Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Indirect lending
$ 1,071
75.9 %
$ 972
73.0 %
$ 926
74.8 %
$ 916
76.2 %
Point of sale
283
20.1 %
300
22.6 %
272
22.0 %
248
20.6 %
Other
57
4.0 %
59
4.4 %
38
3.2 %
39
3.2 %
Total other consumer loans
$ 1,411
100.0 %
$ 1,331
100.0 %
$ 1,236
100.0 %
$ 1,203
100.0 %
Allowance for Credit Losses
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Residential first mortgage
$ 32
$ 33
$ 43
Home equity
23
21
15
Other
29
31
32
Total consumer loans
84
85
90
Commercial real estate
26
22
35
Commercial and industrial
16
11
43
Warehouse lending
1
4
3
Total commercial loans
43
37
81
Allowance for loan losses
127
122
171
Reserve for unfunded commitments
13
13
19
Allowance for credit losses
$ 140
$ 135
$ 190
Allowance for Credit Losses
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Residential
Home
Other
Commercial
Commercial
Warehouse
Total LHFI
Unfunded
Beginning balance
$ 33
$ 21
$ 31
$ 22
$ 11
$ 4
$ 122
$ 13
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
10
2
2
2
4
—
20
—
Economic forecast (2)
—
—
—
1
(1)
—
—
—
Credit (3)
(10)
—
(3)
2
(1)
—
(12)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments
—
—
—
(1)
1
(3)
(3)
—
Charge-offs
(1)
—
(2)
—
—
—
(3)
—
Recoveries
—
—
1
—
2
—
3
—
Ending allowance balance
$ 32
$ 23
$ 29
$ 26
$ 16
$ 1
$ 127
$ 13
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, changes in duration, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Residential
Home
Other
Commercial
Commercial
Warehouse
Total LHFI
Unfunded
Beginning balance
$ 40
$ 14
$ 36
$ 28
$ 32
$ 4
$ 154
$ 16
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
14
3
5
3
11
—
36
(3)
Economic forecast (2)
3
3
(4)
2
(4)
—
—
—
Credit (3)
(23)
2
(5)
(5)
(2)
—
(33)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments
—
—
—
(2)
(3)
(3)
(8)
—
Charge-offs
(2)
—
(7)
—
(20)
—
(29)
—
Recoveries
—
1
4
—
2
—
7
—
Ending allowance balance
$ 32
$ 23
$ 29
$ 26
$ 16
$ 1
$ 127
$ 13
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, changes in duration, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
Nonperforming Loans and Assets
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonperforming LHFI
$ 64
$ 79
$ 81
$ 82
Nonperforming TDRs
6
6
8
5
Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months
24
14
5
9
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)
94
99
94
96
Other nonperforming assets, net
6
5
6
6
LHFS
17
20
17
10
Total nonperforming assets
$ 117
$ 124
$ 117
$ 112
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.39 %
0.42 %
0.39 %
0.37 %
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.59 %
0.68 %
0.70 %
0.66 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)
0.63 %
0.71 %
0.74 %
0.70 %
(1)
Includes $44 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2022.
(2)
Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.
Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
30-59 Days
60-89 Days
Greater than
Total Past
Total LHFI
September 30, 2022
Consumer loans
$ 16
$ 7
$ 94
$ 117
$ 5,327
Commercial loans
2
9
2
13
10,466
Total loans
$ 18
$ 16
$ 96
$ 130
$ 15,793
June 30, 2022
Consumer loans (1)
$ 15
$ 7
$ 99
$ 121
$ 4,181
Commercial loans
—
—
—
—
10,474
Total loans
$ 15
$ 7
$ 99
$ 121
$ 14,655
December 31, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 26
$ 36
$ 62
$ 124
$ 3,385
Commercial loans
—
—
32
32
10,023
Total loans
$ 26
$ 36
$ 94
$ 156
$ 13,408
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 12
$ 2
$ 58
$ 72
$ 3,486
Commercial loans
—
—
35
35
10,782
Total loans
$ 12
$ 2
$ 93
$ 107
$ 14,268
(1)
Includes $44 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2022.
Troubled Debt Restructurings
TDRs
Performing
Nonperforming
Total
September 30, 2022
Consumer loans
$ 25
$ 30
$ 55
Commercial loans
—
—
—
Total TDR loans
$ 25
$ 30
$ 55
June 30, 2022
Consumer loans
$ 22
$ 20
$ 42
Commercial loans
—
—
—
Total TDR loans
$ 22
$ 20
$ 42
December 31, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 22
$ 13
$ 35
Commercial loans
2
—
2
Total TDR loans
$ 24
$ 13
$ 37
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 34
$ 12
$ 46
Commercial loans
—
2
2
Total TDR loans
$ 34
$ 14
$ 48
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results on an
The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 2,616
$ 2,693
$ 2,733
$ 2,718
$ 2,645
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
140
142
145
147
149
Tangible book value
$ 2,476
$ 2,551
$ 2,588
$ 2,571
$ 2,496
Number of common shares outstanding
53,330,827
53,329,993
53,236,067
53,197,650
52,862,383
Tangible book value per share
$ 46.42
$ 47.83
$ 48.61
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
Total assets
$ 25,443
$ 24,899
$ 23,244
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
Tangible common equity to assets ratio
9.7 %
10.2 %
11.1 %
10.1 %
9.2 %
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$ 73
$ 60
$ 152
$ 186
$ 448
Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax
2
3
2
5
6
Tangible net income
$ 75
$ 63
$ 154
$ 191
$ 454
Total average equity
$ 2,785
$ 2,754
$ 2,592
$ 2,742
$ 2,454
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
141
144
151
144
—
Total tangible average equity
$ 2,644
$ 2,610
$ 2,441
$ 2,598
$ 2,454
Return on average tangible common equity
11.2 %
9.5 %
25.2 %
9.8 %
24.7 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
— %
— %
— %
2.3 %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
— %
— %
— %
(0.7) %
Adjustment for merger costs
0.7 %
0.6 %
1.0 %
0.6 %
0.9 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
11.9 %
10.1 %
26.2 %
10.4 %
27.2 %
Return on average assets
1.2 %
1.0 %
2.2 %
1.0 %
2.1 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.1 %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement agreement
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
Adjustment for merger costs
— %
— %
0.1 %
— %
— %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.2 %
1.0 %
2.3 %
1.0 %
2.2 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
Average LHFI
$ 14,640
$ 13,339
$ 12,384
$ 13,314
$ 13,540
Less: Average warehouse loans
3,541
4,099
3,973
5,148
5,392
Adjusted average LHFI
$ 11,099
$ 9,240
$ 8,411
$ 8,166
$ 8,148
Average deposits
$ 17,216
$ 17,488
$ 18,089
$ 19,816
$ 19,686
Less: Average custodial deposits
4,681
4,641
4,970
6,309
6,180
Adjusted average deposits
$ 12,535
$ 12,847
$ 13,119
$ 13,507
$ 13,506
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
85.0 %
76.3 %
68.5 %
67.2 %
68.8 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
88.5 %
71.9 %
64.1 %
60.5 %
60.3 %
Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollar in millions)
Noninterest expense
$ 236
$ 256
$ 261
$ 291
$ 286
Adjustment for merger costs
3
3
3
6
5
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 233
$ 253
$ 258
$ 285
$ 281
Income before income taxes
$ 92
$ 77
$ 68
$ 109
$ 198
Adjustment for merger costs
3
3
3
6
5
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 95
$ 80
$ 71
$ 115
$ 203
Provision for income taxes
$ 19
$ 17
$ 15
$ 24
$ 46
Adjustment for merger costs
(1)
—
(1)
(1)
(1)
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$ 20
$ 17
$ 16
$ 25
$ 47
Net income
$ 73
$ 60
$ 53
$ 85
$ 152
Adjusted net income
$ 75
$ 63
$ 55
$ 90
$ 156
Weighted average common shares outstanding
53,330,518
53,269,631
53,219,866
52,867,138
52,862,288
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,610,266
53,535,448
53,578,001
53,577,832
53,659,422
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$ 1.42
$ 1.18
$ 1.03
$ 1.71
$ 2.94
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 1.41
$ 1.17
$ 1.02
$ 1.69
$ 2.90
Efficiency ratio
70.9 %
79.1 %
80.4 %
75.9 %
62.2 %
Adjustment for merger costs
(1.1) %
(1.0) %
(0.8) %
(1.5) %
(1.1) %
Adjusted efficiency ratio
69.8 %
78.1 %
79.6 %
74.4 %
61.1 %
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Efficiency ratio
76.7 %
65.5 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
(2.5) %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
0.7 %
Adjustment for merger costs
(1.0) %
(1.0) %
Adjusted efficiency ratio
75.7 %
62.7 %
