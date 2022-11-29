Online Community Drives In-Game Fundraisers Pa Half-Million Mark

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced its Vegas World in-game fundraisers have surpassed $550,000 raised for the American Cancer Society (ACS). This news comes on the heels of FlowPlay's most recent campaign, which raised $60,000 for ACS's Patient Navigation Program. FlowPlay also celebrates over one million charms sold for ACS, a major driver of overall fundraising.

