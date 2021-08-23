REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine announced that MAQ Software earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the tenth time. Inc., the leading magazine for mid-market companies, has been ranking the 5000 fastest growing private companies annually since 2007. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — independent businesses.
MAQ Software was first honored in 2007. In the past 15 years, 32,347 companies have appeared on the Inc. 5000 list. Only 307 companies (less than 1%) demonstrate the sustained growth to appear on the list ten or more times.
"We thank our customers for trusting in our team to deliver innovative solutions consistently," says MAQ Software founder and CEO, Rajeev Agarwal, "I also want to thank our team for their agility and flexibility in adopting new technologies. The Inc. 5000 list is a great honor. Our customers know they can build long-term partnerships with us because we build great software."
About MAQ Software
As 2021 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year, we enable leading companies to accelerate their business intelligence and analytics initiatives. Our solutions enable our clients to improve their operations, reduce costs, increase sales, and build stronger customer relationships.
Our clients consistently recognize us for providing architecture and governance frameworks, implementing best practices to optimize reports, and building team capability through training programs. Our innovative tools and 33 certified visuals expand Power BI capabilities to save time for decision makers.
As a premier supplier to Microsoft for two decades, our clients benefit from our extensive insights on the platform and engineering practices. As a Microsoft Partner with 10 Gold competencies, our clients improve their implementations with our breadth and depth of expertise.
With globally integrated teams in Redmond, Washington, and Mumbai and Hyderabad, India, we deliver solutions with increased velocity and tech intensity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.