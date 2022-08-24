BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HBSI Capital announced today an investment of $1 million in Ventrk, a health and fitness company led by former Seahawk receiver, Doug Baldwin Jr. This contribution reflects HBSI's focus on empowering underrepresented founders and its mission to create equitable opportunities.

TheraCentric, Ventrk's flagship software, provides an innovative solution for physical therapists to deliver home exercise programs to their patients. TheraCentric is an experience made to maximize client engagement and standardize training. By providing transformative data, TheraCentric enables clients to make better decisions about their health and wellbeing. 

