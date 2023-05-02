Bob Sterbank

Bob Sterbank

 By Foster Garvey

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey is pleased to announce the addition of Bob Sterbank as a Seattle-based of counsel in the firm's Municipal, Health & Housing practice. Sterbank is a veteran city attorney having advised mayors, city council members and other government administrators in cities across the Greater Seattle area.

"Growth in our public law practice is a strategic priority, and we are excited to welcome Bob to the team," said Lee Marchisio, leader of Foster Garvey's Municipal, Health & Housing practice. "We have a long-standing relationship with Bob, having worked closely with him throughout his notable career. Our clients will benefit from his leadership, particularly in the areas of land use, litigation and municipal special counsel matters."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.