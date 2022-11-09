SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey today announces the strategic advancement of its Spokane office with the additions of Ryan K. Jensen, William C. (Bill) Lenz and Lindsay M. Kornegay, all formerly of Witherspoon Kelley. The move continues Foster Garvey's impressive growth since its establishment in 2019 through the combination of Foster Pepper and Garvey Schubert Barer. Jensen and Lenz join as principals in the firm's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental practice. Kornegay joins as an associate in the firm's Business & Corporate Finance group.  

"Growing our office in Spokane has been a strategic focus of the firm since our combination in 2019," said Foster Garvey's Spokane Office Managing Director Jim McNeill. "To do so now with such talented and dedicated professionals is a testament to our continued growth and focused intention to develop a best-in-class team. Ryan, Bill and Lindsay bring experience and skills perfectly complementing those of our attorneys while elevating the firm's profile in the region. We are thrilled to welcome them and to continue to expand our presence in the Inland Northwest."

