EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yukon Gear & Axle®, the leader in aftermarket performance drivetrain engineering, announced its Fall promotion providing consumers with a free Yukon Spiderwebshade TrailSac with any Yukon Gear Kit (YGK) purchase. Find Yukon distributors nationwide at http://www.yukongear.com.
Yukon Gear & Axle YGK kits are designed to make changing gear ratio one simple click by providing consumers everything they need pre-bundled and ready for installation. Ring and pinion gear and installation kit combos are complete packages that include front and rear ring and pinion sets and Master Installation Kits. Considered to be the most complete master overhaul kits on the market, these kits provide all the small parts needed to re-gear the front and rear differentials in one convenient part number.
Yukon's combo kits include applications for Jeep, GM, Ford, Toyota, and Chrysler vehicles. For those thinking about increasing tire size, looking for more towing power, or optimizing their current setup, these convenient combo kits have everything your vehicle will need.
Yukon also introduced its Yukon Stage 2 Re-Gear Kits for Jeeps
Yukon Gear & Axle Stage 2 Re-Gear Kits consists of front and rear Yukon ring and pinion gear sets, installation kits, and front and rear Yukon Hardcore Diff Covers. The kits can be ordered in gear ratios ranging from 3.73, 4.11, 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38. They are available in a variety of Rubicon and non-Rubicon applications for JK, JL, and JT Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators. Stay tuned as Yukon will be expanding this kit program to include versions that bundle additional components for enthusiasts who want even more of that go-anywhere capability on the trails.
Yukon Gear & Axle®, manufacturers of high-performance ring and pinions, positractions, lockers, axle upgrades, rebuild kits, hubs, driveshafts, diff covers, and more. For a limited time, buy any Yukon Gear Kit, including the company's new Stage 2 Re-Gear Kit for Jeeps, and get a free Yukon TrailSac.
Designed to mount externally, Yukon TrailSacs, produced by Spiderwebshade, are an excellent way for off-roaders to expand the cargo capacity of their rig without taking up valuable interior space.
