WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom House is pleased to announce that following a nationwide search Jane Harman will serve as chair of the Freedom House Board of Trustees. Harman is a former nine-term congresswoman from California and former ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, a position she held for four years after 9/11. She recently completed a decade at the nonpartisan Wilson Center as its first female president and CEO, where she is now president emerita and distinguished fellow.

