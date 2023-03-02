Freespira

Behavioral health company and digital therapeutic developer ranked as one of the top 10 businesses in the medical devices category

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., developer of the only FDA-cleared treatment for panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

