SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FUSE, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Seattle, today announced it has added Brendan Wales, a venture capital veteran with a track record of investing in early-stage, high growth technology businesses, as its third founding General Partner.
Wales joins General Partners Kellan Carter and Cameron Borumand, along with Bobby Wagner, John Connors, Satbir Khanuja and Sara Lindquist. The FUSE platform brings together decades of technology experience building and backing innovative software companies.
"In partnering with Brendan, we have added a firm builder and world-class investor who has consistently delivered superior returns," said Carter. "As we look to boost tech innovation in the under-funded Seattle ecosystem, Brendan's experience in backing and building high-growth technology companies is not only a boon to FUSE, but to innovation in the Pacific Northwest."
Prior to joining FUSE, Wales spent nine years with global venture capital firm e.ventures. Wales has hit the ground running having already led FUSE's investment in Dendron, a recent YCombinator grad, that has built an increasingly popular knowledge management tool for software engineers.
"I've always had a passion for early-stage startups, which is why I'm excited by the wealth of opportunity in Seattle," Wales said. "The innovation happening in this region is awe-inspiring. There's no place globally that I'd rather be right now than in Seattle and with FUSE. The PNW ecosystem, combined with FUSE's team and unique, durable edge is the reason why our family decided to make the move up here from the Bay Area."
Wales complements Carter and Borumand well having built an extensive track record in open-source software, developer tools, self-serve SaaS, as well as small-to-medium sized software companies.
"With Brendan, we're adding someone who embodies our core values at FUSE and brings a similar tenacity and ambition to win," Borumand said. "Brendan has a stellar reputation among entrepreneurs, limited partners and venture investors. We are thrilled to partner with him as we build a world class firm."
Wales' addition to FUSE culminates a six-year courtship with Carter and Borumand.
About FUSE
FUSE is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in Pacific Northwest-based companies that are reinventing the modern economy with software. FUSE is committed to supporting the next generation of B2B technology entrepreneurs building category-defining businesses of lasting value. General Partners Kellan Carter, Cameron Borumand and Brendan Wales are joined by Venture Partner and Seattle Seahawks captain Bobby Wagner, as well as Senior Operating Partners John Connors and Satbir Khanuja. Their strategic LP base includes current and former executives at the Pacific Northwest's top companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Nike, Starbucks, Costco, T-Mobile, Boeing, Avalara, DocuSign, Smartsheet and many more. For more information about Fuse, please visit fuse.vc.
