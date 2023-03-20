Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion)

 By Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect expands geographic reach for clients by making Microsoft Teams Calling service available in new regions, while adding in-demand features and rapid implementation capability supported by up-time service guarantees.

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global Managed Communication Service Provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud solution provider, has implemented new features for its Microsoft Teams Calling Service that transforms Microsoft Teams into a complete business phone system. The new features include compliance call recording, receptionist/attendant console, and IT service management (ITSM) integration.

