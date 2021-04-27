TACOMA, Wash., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakwood Hill Cemetery in Tacoma, Washington has returned to local family ownership for the first time since 1998. The deal was finalized in early April. The history of Oakwood Hill Cemetery dates all the way back to 1874, before Washington attained statehood in 1889.
"Oakwood Hill Cemetery has been part of the heritage of Tacoma and the surrounding community for nearly 150 years. To respect the years of service and dedication that took, the changes that have been made should go unnoticed to families that call on us for assistance," said Corey Gaffney.
"Given Gaffney Group's expertise with cremation, it is fitting Oakwood Hill Cemetery joins our company. While only the second crematory in Washington State was installed on site over 100 years ago, we will soon install a modern crematory allowing us to accomplish in days what takes others weeks. Your loved one will remain in our care throughout the cremation process and family members will be invited to observe the cremation process if they so choose."
Oakwood Hill Cemetery will once again have a full time staff and will begin offering cremation and funeral services to families throughout Pierce County and beyond. The name of the company will be Oakwood Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery. Being a part of Gaffney Group cements that once again the company will be owned and operated by management who are devoted to serving others for the passion rather than the profit.
"I always look for opportunities where we can serve our community with the highest standards, and I found just that with Oakwood Hill Cemetery," said Corey Gaffney. "For nearly 150 years, Oakwood Hill Cemetery has established an incredible legacy and reputation of service and I look forward to helping continue that."
For additional information about the Gaffney Group, visit their website at https://www.gaffney.group or telephone them at 833-236-2428.
