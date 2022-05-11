Sun Mountain Lodge adds another exceptional property to the firm's luxury hospitality portfolio
SEATTLE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State.
Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and corporate retreats. In the winter, guests can enjoy cross-country and heli-skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing, hockey, snowmobiling, and sleigh ride experiences while warmer months are ideal for hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, fishing, paddle boarding, and horseback riding. The resort features 118 spacious guest rooms and lakefront cabins, heated outdoor pools and tubs, gourmet farm-to-table cuisine in the restaurant and bar, a full-service spa, banquet facilities, and fantastic views of the beautiful Methow Valley.
"We couldn't be more thrilled about acquiring Sun Mountain Lodge and adding another exceptional asset to our luxury hospitality portfolio. This property is a great complement to the Kimpton Palladian Hotel in Downtown Seattle and our new boutique South Lake Union hotel that is currently in development," said Erich Guenther, founding partner at GEM Real Estate Partners. "We are so excited to offer guests the ultimate Washington experience that includes access to our vibrant city, breathtaking mountains, and soon, our unique maritime culture."
GEM Real Estate Partners purchased Sun Mountain Lodge from the Haub family — leaders in the community who are passionate philanthropists, environmentalists, and successful entrepreneurs. Since the 1990's, the Haub family has invested millions of dollars to expand and meticulously maintain Sun Mountain Lodge. Dedicated to supporting the local community, the lodge showcases the work of local builders and craftspeople from the Methow Valley. The rooms are furnished with locally built furniture and the stone and iron work seen throughout the lodge was designed by local artists.
About GEM Real Estate Partners
With generational ties and strategic business relationships in the Pacific Northwest, GEM Real Estate Partners deploys its own balance sheet alongside investors to provide unique access to prime real estate in Washington state. Founding partners Erich Guenther and Collin Madden, have deep expertise in acquiring, repositioning, and developing commercial real estate assets. GEM Real Estate Partners owns and manages commercial properties in thriving Seattle neighborhoods -- Downtown, Fremont, South Lake Union, Queen Anne, and Belltown as well as Redmond, Spokane, and Winthrop, Washington. For more information, please visit the company's Website at http://www.gempartners.net.
Media Contact
Deanna Leung Madden, GEM Real Estate Partners, 1 206-915-0512, deanna@gempartners.net
SOURCE GEM Real Estate Partners
