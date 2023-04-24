Genkinno P1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Genkinno P1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

 By Genkinno

SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genkinno, a provider of innovative robotic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest products: the P1 and P1SE, two cutting-edge robotic pool cleaners. These devices are set to revolutionize the pool cleaning industry with their powerful suction, intelligent path planning, cordless design, and manual control capabilities, ensuring a complete pool cleaning.

