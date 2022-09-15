GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)

GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)

 By GI Alliance, Apollo, Waud Capital Partners

Apollo Hybrid Value Strategy is new strategic capital partner

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest GI physician practice management company, announced that it has completed its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million non-control investment from Apollo Hybrid Value funds ("Apollo").  Apollo will serve as a long-term strategic partner to GI Alliance, helping to further strengthen its existing practices and future growth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.