 By Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Prime Movers Lab

The funding will support the advancement of two programs into clinical trials and the development of a pipeline of novel pre-clinical programs for the treatment of depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of rapid-acting and durable treatments for depression and other mental health disorders, today announced the closing of a $39 million Series B round of financing.  The round was led by Prime Movers Lab with additional investment from Alumni Ventures, Palo Santo, Negev Capital, Route 66, JLS Fund, Satori Capital and Gron Ventures. The additional capital will be used, in part, to further advance Gilgamesh's 2 lead programs, GM-1020 and GM-2505 through Phase 1/1b safety and efficacy studies.

