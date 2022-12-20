If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for kids that will last a lifetime, then download the free Coaching Story Gift Pack that teaches children about positive self-talk, the mindset skill that is the basis for children's self-esteem, self-confidence, resilience, and even happiness! Adventures in Wisdom has released a holiday gift version of this popular resource and it's now available for free download.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adventures in Wisdom announces a free Coaching Story Gift Pack to teach children how to build positive self-talk this holiday season. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for children that will last a lifetime, then download the free coaching story that teaches children about positive self-talk, the mindset skill that is the basis for children's self-esteem, self-confidence, resilience, and even happiness!

