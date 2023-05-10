Gladiator Technologies' LandMark™ Inertial Measurement Unit has been selected for the RAM's next-generation Block 2B upgrade and will be supplied to support Full Rate Production beginning in 2023.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gladiator Technologies has been awarded a multi-year contract in support of the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Program. Developed in transatlantic cooperation by Germany and the U.S., RAM is manufactured and marketed by the industrial partners RAM-System GmbH – a joint venture of Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland – and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Gladiator Technologies' LandMark™ Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has been selected for the RAM's next-generation Block 2B upgrade and will be supplied to support Full Rate Production beginning in 2023.

