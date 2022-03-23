SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Harvest Foods, a leading wild bird food manufacturer and producer of the Audubon Park® brand, has launched the "My Audubon Park Giving Program" to help support bird feeding initiatives and to spread the joy of wild bird feeding in communities across America.
The goal of the program is to provide premium wild bird food to people and organizations who are creating safe, healthy, and welcoming bird feeding spaces in their neighborhoods and communities.
"We want to offer support to those who are already feeding the birds, and we also want to inspire a new generation of wild bird enthusiasts to set up bird feeding stations in their communities," said Judy Hoysak, Global Harvest Foods' VP of Product Development & Marketing. "Through our wild bird food donations, we hope to give everyone the opportunity to connect with nature in their own neighborhoods and communities and enjoy the beauty of our feathered friends."
Prospective donation recipients may include, but are not limited to, neighborhood parks, bird sanctuaries, schools, care facilities, and community organizations. Both one-time donations and ongoing sponsorships will be considered.
All Audubon Park donations will include the same high-quality ingredients that Audubon Park has been providing birders and their feathered friends for over 60 years. By partnering with local farmers, Audubon Park is able to offer the freshest ingredients to keep birds thriving all year long.
Founded by the Mills family in 1982, Global Harvest Foods is a leading manufacturer of wild bird food with facilities located in Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Washington. Headquartered in Seattle, Global Harvest Foods employs more than 250 team members nationwide. As one of few wild bird food manufacturers to earn compliance under FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Global Harvest Foods is dedicated to stringent food safety measures with all products certified food safe by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a global safety and quality certification program. Learn more at: http://www.ghfoods.com. Healthy birds, happy people.
