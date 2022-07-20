GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Lone Star State with the acquisition of Genie Express Car Wash. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 9 locations with more in development in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Lone Star State with the acquisition of Genie Express Car Wash. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 9 locations with more in development in the Austin area.
"The Austin area is an attractive market for GO Car Wash. We intend to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of exceptional express car washes," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development.
Trey Wilson, founder of Genie Express Car Wash, said, "I look forward to seeing the business, its Teammates and the community thrive under GO Car Wash's ownership. GO Car Wash was a great partner through the transaction process."
"We welcome our new Teammates to GO Car Wash. With our continued expansion, the Team will be part of exciting new opportunities and career growth," said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash. "We look forward to learning about how Genie serves its customers and together, building the best car wash operation possible."
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the vision of creating the world's most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of its Teammates and customers. GO operates nationally in 7 states, from California to New York. GO's core values are teamwork, caring, fun, integrity, and continuous improvement. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will continue to grow its high-quality exterior express network through acquisition and new site construction.
