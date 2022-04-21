GO Car Wash expanded its presence in Virginia, the birthplace of our nation, with the acquisition of two Valley View express car washes and one car wash in development. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 100 locations in seven states. This acquisition is the fifth transaction in Virginia for GO Car Wash in the last twelve months.
HARRISONBURG, Va. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in Virginia, the birthplace of our nation, with the acquisition of two Valley View express car washes and one car wash in development. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 100 locations in seven states. This acquisition is the fifth transaction in Virginia for GO Car Wash in the last twelve months.
"We are committed to better serving our customers in Virginia with convenient express car washes. We will continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of car washes in Virginia and beyond," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development.
Robbie Yeaman, Co-Founder of Valley View Express Wash said, "We are thankful to God for the opportunity He has given us to serve the community in the Harrisonburg, VA area. We are hopeful and excited for this transition and for GO Car Wash's future success." Mark Lee, Co-Founder of Valley View Express Wash, said "I am excited and confident that GO Car Wash will continue the mission of serving the wonderful people of the Friendly City and surrounding areas. With their strong commitment to serving their team members and customers, the future looks bright for car washing in Harrisonburg.
"We are excited to welcome our new Teammates to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to extensive personal and professional development opportunities as part of the GO Car Wash team." said Brett Meinberg, COO of Operations at GO Car Wash.
Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash said, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for GO Car Wash as we now operate 100 car washes in North America. Our focus is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience."
