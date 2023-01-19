GO Car Wash recently acquired Moreno Valley Car Wash
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence on the west coast with the acquisition of Moreno Valley Car Wash in Moreno Valley, California. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 126 locations in 8 states.
"Our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team," said Raja Thind, the former owner of Moreno Valley Car Wash. I am excited to know the business will continue to provide great service to the Moreno Valley community under the GO Car Wash name.
"The Inland Empire area is an attractive market for GO Car Wash. We intend to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of exceptional express car washes," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development.
"We are excited to welcome our new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to professional development and career opportunities by working for one of the fastest growing car wash operators in the US," said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash.
"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site buildouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.