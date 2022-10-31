GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)

 By GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Daiichi Sankyo Announced as 2022 "Simply the Best Award" Honoree

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) announced it will honor Daiichi Sankyo with the "Simply the Best Award" for their commitment to advancing lung cancer oncology discovery to meet the needs of all patients. The company will accept the award at the Simply the Best XVII Dinner and Gala on Saturday, November 12 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

