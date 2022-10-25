The LTO Plant-Based Cheeses Are Available Now at Sprouts and Giant

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator of premium plant-based, allergen-free cheeses, GOOD PLANeT Foods, continues to innovate and lead the industry with the announcement of its new limited edition holiday offerings. A pioneer in the plant-based industry segment, GOOD PLANeT Foods unveils its new holiday flavor, White Cheddar and Cranberry, to be available as Snackable Wedges and Smoked Wheels. Classic White Cheddar flavor that consumers know and love–now with a festive sweet twist, with cranberries, is now available at Sprouts and Giant stores nationwide. The White Cheddar and Cranberry Wedges will retail for SRP $5.99 and the Smoked White Cheddar and Cranberry Wheels will retail for SRP $6.99.

