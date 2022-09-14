New solution offers career sprints that help leaders create and nurture an allyship mindset and reimagine the future of work

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotara (http://www.gotara.com), the leading global career growth platform for STEM + women, today announced its new Ally STAR Program (Landing page link here). Like other Gotara STAR Programs, the new Ally STAR Program offers nanolearning career sprints, focused on upskilling, mentoring, and coaching, but with a specific focus on helping leaders become stellar allies to diverse team members. These career sprints create a positive impact in 8 weeks.

