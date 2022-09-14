New solution offers career sprints that help leaders create and nurture an allyship mindset and reimagine the future of work
SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotara (http://www.gotara.com), the leading global career growth platform for STEM + women, today announced its new Ally STAR Program (Landing page link here). Like other Gotara STAR Programs, the new Ally STAR Program offers nanolearning career sprints, focused on upskilling, mentoring, and coaching, but with a specific focus on helping leaders become stellar allies to diverse team members. These career sprints create a positive impact in 8 weeks.
"Too many women are leaving STEM + fields early in their career, which must stop if companies want to create the best possible outcomes for employees, shareholders, and society at large," said D. Sangeeta, Founder and CEO of Gotara. "By investing in upskilling managers to gain an allyship mindset, managers build high performing diverse and innovative teams. This ultimately creates a healthier eco-system and win-win for both the women and their leaders, driving top and bottom-line growth for organizations."
Allyship is defined as being a person who advocates and actively works for the inclusion of a marginalized or politicized group in all areas of society.
Central to the Gotara Ally STAR Program is real-time allyship training in a confidential space that focuses on genuinely removing bias, promoting inclusion, and increasing productivity. Gotara helps managers and leaders cultivate and master an allyship mindset by offering:
Just-in-time mentoring and coaching
Bite-size daily career sprint upskilling modules that are applicable to work
Innovative, relevant, and personalized content specific to allyship
Other Gotara STAR Programs for employers of women in STEM + include the Rising STAR Program for new university graduates, and the North STAR Program focused on helping women throughout their careers improve productivity, increase their sense of value and self-confidence, and gain proficiency in career acceleration skills. Gotara Employer Insights Report helps organizations use data every step of the way to measure ROI and adapt STAR Programs in real-time for a more effective and productive DEI strategy, creating a pipeline of leaders.
About Gotara Gotara is a global AI/ML career growth platform for women in STEM +. Gotara's STAR Programs offer women nano-learning opportunities through mentoring, coaching, and upskilling. Our innovative methods accelerate women's STEM careers and support companies that genuinely care about recruiting, retaining, and growing a diverse workforce. Founded by D. Sangeeta, a 27-year career STEM woman with 27 patents, Gotara believes that a diverse workforce in STEM + has the power to create more innovative, sustainable, and prosperous outcomes for individuals and their organizations. More at https://www.Gotara.com.
