 By National School Choice Week

Washington schools, organizations, and families to hold more than 250 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Inslee has proclaimed Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Washington, recognizing the role that K-12 school choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state. This announcement marks the fourth year in a row that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.

