At-home abortion pills have come under fire, while mail-order birth control has boomed

On March 15, 2023, in Texas, federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling that would end access to mifepristone. The drug is used to induce abortions and for other purposes.

 May Chanikran/Shutterstock

OLYMPIA — Thirty thousand doses of the pregnancy-ending drug mifepristone was purchased by the state under an order by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The abortion-related drug is legal in the state of Washington to end pregnancy up to 10 weeks. The drug was approved for use by the Federal Food and Drug Administration 20 years ago and studies show the drug is safe to use.

The Washington State Journal is a non-profit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation, which is supported by the Chinook Observer. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.

